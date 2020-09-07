EDMONTON -- Edmonton Catholic Schools has confirmed that a staff member with Archbishop MacDonald High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school board, they learned about the case on Saturday. The staff member was reportedly last in the school on Friday.

Alberta Health Services will be contacting parents and guardians of students or staff who may have been in contact with the individual.

Areas of the school that have been identified will be thoroughly cleaned.

Masks will continue to be mandatory in the school.

Families are reminded to monitor for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should call 811 and stay home until they can get a negative COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 cases have been identified in several other Edmonton-area schools last week.