EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre saw cases spike over the weekend.

A total of 49 residents and one patient have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 25 since Covenant Health’s last update on Friday.

Eighteen staff members have also contracted the virus, an increase of 12 since Friday.

A second resident has also died in connection with the outbreak.

The site is now closed to admissions and transfers and visitation restrictions have been extended.