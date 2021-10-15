COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,015 new cases on Friday

Edmonton -

Sixteen more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to the province's latest data update that also saw 1,015 new cases reported Friday.

The deaths are spread across several days and were in patients ranging in age from individuals in their 50s to persons aged over 80. With the deaths, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta rose to 2,946.

Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.

The province's active case count also continued its recent downward trend, falling again to 12,978.

Among eligible Albertans, 85.6 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 76.5 per cent have had two doses.

Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to be signficantly more likely to die or end up in hospital or ICU versus those who have had two doses of vaccine.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.