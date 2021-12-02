COVID-19 in Alberta: 366 new cases, 2 deaths on Thursday

Edmonton -

Two Albertans from the Edmonton area have died due to COVID-19, according to the province’s Thursday data update which also reported 366 new cases.

The deaths were in individuals aged in their 60s and over 80 years old, and bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,257.

There are now 419 COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals, including 76 in intensive care units.

Last week, the first doses of vaccine were administered to young Albertans between the ages of five and 11 years old.

There were no new cases of the Omicron variant reported on Thursday.

More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 76.5 per cent, have had at least a first dose of vaccine. And, 71.6 per cent of the entire population have had a second shot. More than 378,000 additional doses have also been administered, and over 40,000 children aged between five and 11 have now had a first shot.

On Monday, the province adjusted its population counts for ages and geographic regions, meaning vaccination percentages decreased in some areas before then rising again.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.