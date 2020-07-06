EDMONTON -- The Clareview Community Recreation Centre was packed with fitness and exercise enthusiasts Monday morning.

But it wasn't like any other Monday morning.

No longer able to drop in at whatever time was convenient, users of the facility had to book a time slot online to have a chance at getting in a workout.

McKenzie Croken, who worked out early Monday morning, called the new rule -- one of many in due to COVID-19 -- part of the new normal.

“This will be the new normal for a little bit and it’s just something we’ve got to get over.”

McKenzie said it was good to get back to the gym, despite having to follow new regulations, like one-way traffic flows, cleaning procedures, and physical distancing.

“You can do the home workouts but it’s just not the same, right, when you can come and lift a little heavier weights," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"It was nice to get back to it, for sure.”

Recreational Centers at Terwillegar, Commonwealth, Meadows Community, and Clareview all reopened their weight rooms and courts Monday, but pools will still be closed until July 20.