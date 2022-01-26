Craving something sweet? Treat yourself to a cupcake in support of Bell Let’s Talk Day

An Edmonton bakery is supporting Bell Let’s Talk Day with some creative cupcakes.

Crave Cupcakes in Old Strathcona is selling canary yellow, teal blue and emoji style buttercream frosted cupcakes in support of destigmatizing mental health.

“We wanted to do something special,” Catherine Labbe, a retail worker at Crave Cupcakes, said.

“We know it’s a special day for a lot of people so we figured we could do some specialty cupcakes.”

Labbe said 100 per cent of the proceeds made from the sale of those cupcakes will be donated to the initiative.

“We always try to make special days a little more special by having some different designs that we do,” she explained. “This was just a chance that we could take for one of our designs to go towards a better cause.”

According to Labbe, sales have been going extremely well and she credits it to the generosity of Edmontonians.

“It’s definitely a sense of community and family around here.”

Labbe told CTV News Edmonton she hopes they make the sale an annual tradition going forward.

“It’s a great thing for us to be able to do.”