A criminal investigation into an Edmonton police officer is underway after video of a violent arrest was posted on social media.

In the video taken on June 11, officers are seen converging on a suspect. One officer can be seen kicking the man. He’s also pushed into the wall while confined.

After a review by the Director of Law Enforcement, the Edmonton Police Service's Professional Standards Branch started a criminal investigation.

The officer being investigating has been moved to non-patrol duties, police said.

On June 18, police said Kyle Parkhurst, 26, had stolen a Chevrolet Colorado downtown. He was stopped by police and arrested in a parking lot in the area of 106 Street and 99 Avenue.

Parkhurst, who suffered minor injuries during the arrest, is facing seven charges, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.