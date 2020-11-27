EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park doughnut shop has been getting some extra attention this week, thanks to a social media post… that wasn't totally accurate.

People have been lining up outside the locally renowned Sherwood Park Bakery, hoping their patronage will be enough to save the business from closing down.

The social media post told the public the bakery may not survive 2020, saying, "Sherwood Park Bakery needs help to stay in business. After 28 years it will be due to close soon if business doesn't pick up."

"I gotta share this," Jason Lapawa told CTV News Edmonton as he waited in line. "Help them out a little and get more people to support them."

"The bakery needs our attention," said Monica Martinez, also in line. "To help keep it in business."

When you walk inside the doughnut shop, you may wonder if that social media post is true.

The pace is hectic, the phone rings regularly and the fresh doughnuts don't last long. Hardly signs of a struggling business.

"We’re just really thankful that people are willing to go out of their way," Sherwood Park Bakery's Lesley Xu said. "We know that people have to work and do things, so we appreciate the community support a lot."

This year has been a tough one for the bakery, said Xu, but there is one thing she wants everyone to know.

"We are not closing."

That social media poster has since issued a correction.

Xu doesn't know how the confusion began. Perhaps, she said, because of an early shutdown in the spring.

In the meantime, fans of the bakery can still get their doughnuts – they just don't need to worry about the supply running out any time soon.

