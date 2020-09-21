EDMONTON -- A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries Monday morning after she was struck by a bus.

A Strathcona County Transit double decker bus hit the cyclist on 82 Avenue at 83 Street just before 7 a.m.

According to police on the scene, the driver of the bus didn't know they hit the cyclist and continued on its route.

Edmonton police and Strathcona County Transit are investigating the collision.

More details to come…