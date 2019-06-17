

Police are looking for suspects after a man was beaten and his bicycle stolen in Red Deer.

The 36-year-old man was riding his bike around 3 a.m. on 53 Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle and then beaten by two men.

The suspects allegedly put the man’s bike in the back of their vehicle before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle is described as an SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy, red or maroon in colour, possibly a 2005. It may have damage to the front bumper.

The first suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, about 5’4” tall with curly brown hair, stubble on his face, glasses and a slim build.

The second suspect is described as 30 to 35-years-old, about 6’ tall, with short brown thinning hair, a beard, and weighing about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.