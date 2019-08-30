'Dave's not here, man': Cheech and Chong cancel Edmonton stop
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 12:48PM MDT
Comedy duo Cheech and Chong have cancelled their previously scheduled Edmonton appearance.
In a tweet posted Friday, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium said that the Oct. 7 show was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.
The pair gained fame in the 1970s with their brand of pot humour.
Their 1971 self-titled comedy album struck a chord with fans with sketches including, “Dave’s not here.”
According to the Cheech & Chong website, the duo’s Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 stops in B.C. are still a go.
Ticketholders for the Edmonton show are being directed to Ticketmaster for questions regarding refunds.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the show’s promoter for comment.