Comedy duo Cheech and Chong have cancelled their previously scheduled Edmonton appearance.

Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict the Cheech & Chong show at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in #yeg on October 7 has been cancelled. For questions regarding refunds, fans are asked to contact Ticketmaster at 1-855-985-4357 pic.twitter.com/2Ww0KDAuTZ — Jubilee Auditoria (@Jubilee_AB) August 30, 2019

In a tweet posted Friday, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium said that the Oct. 7 show was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

The pair gained fame in the 1970s with their brand of pot humour.

Their 1971 self-titled comedy album struck a chord with fans with sketches including, “Dave’s not here.”

According to the Cheech & Chong website, the duo’s Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 stops in B.C. are still a go.

Ticketholders for the Edmonton show are being directed to Ticketmaster for questions regarding refunds.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the show’s promoter for comment.