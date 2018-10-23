The suspicious death outside a southwest Edmonton community hall early Sunday morning was a homicide, Edmonton police said.

On Tuesday, autopsy results confirmed Dany Mudingila Mutombo, 37, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

EPS believes Mutombo was shot at the Royal Gardens Community League hall parking lot, near 40 Avenue and 117 Street, at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to hospital by friends, where he later died.

Anyone with information about Mutombo’s death is encouraged to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.