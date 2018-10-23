Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Death at southwest Edmonton community hall deemed homicide
EPS had cordoned off parts of the Royal Gardens Community League parking lot Sunday morning.
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 4:20PM MDT
The suspicious death outside a southwest Edmonton community hall early Sunday morning was a homicide, Edmonton police said.
On Tuesday, autopsy results confirmed Dany Mudingila Mutombo, 37, died as a result of a gunshot wound.
EPS believes Mutombo was shot at the Royal Gardens Community League hall parking lot, near 40 Avenue and 117 Street, at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to hospital by friends, where he later died.
Anyone with information about Mutombo’s death is encouraged to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.