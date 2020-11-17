EDMONTON -- The man found dead on the North Saskatchewan River last week was killed, Edmonton police said Tuesday.

The body of Clifford Stamp, 38, was found on Nov. 12 around 10 a.m. near the Dawson Bridge.

An autopsy has been performed, but EPS did not reveal Stamp’s cause of death Tuesday “for investigative reasons.”

Police want to speak to anyone who may have been around the bridge between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.