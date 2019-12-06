EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have now confirmed that the homicide unit is investigating a death in southwest Edmonton that happened earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Edmonton police confirmed that they were investigating a sudden death at a home on 35 Avenue and 107 Street. They would not confirm at the time that it was suspicious.

Officers were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Breianna Schamber, 25.

An autopsy on Schamber has been completed, but police are not releasing the cause of death.

Anyone with information about Schamber’s death is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.