EDMONTON -- The emergency department at Devon General Hospital will close to new patients on Monday for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will help protect 14 long-term care residents from exposure, the hospital said in a statement Thursday.

It will also free up space for 10 additional long-term care beds for the Edmonton Zone.

People in need of emergency care are asked to instead visit the Leduc Community Hospital, WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain or the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

People looking for non-emergency care are asked to call their family doctor or Health Link - 811.

The emergency department closure will begin April 20 at 7 a.m.

According to Alberta Health Services, the change will be in place until the pandemic has ended.

For more information on how AHS is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.ahs.ca/covid.