One man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Edmonton earlier this week.

Police said Mustafe Rashid, 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon on the Onion Lake Reserve in Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, September 12, officers were called to an apartment building on 98 Avenue and 104 Street at about 4 a.m.

Police said an argument between two men started at a party in an apartment, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the upper body. He suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Rashid has been charged with aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.