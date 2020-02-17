EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl is the NHL first star of the week.

The German led the league in points last week with 10 (three goals and seven assists). Draisaitl also leads the NHL in points with 95 — 13 ahead of Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Draisaitl's play helped the Oilers to a 3-1-0 week and first place in the Pacific Division.

According to the Oilers, Draisaitl is the fastest player to reach 95 points since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07.

Draisaitl's big week came at a perfect time for the Oilers, after Connor McDavid was sidelined for two to three weeks and Zack Kassian was suspended for seven games.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli got the second and third star, respectively.