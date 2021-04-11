EDMONTON -- A drive-thru food drive in Edmonton helped to raise food and toiletries for those in most need.

The Jewish Community and Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton participated in the food drive Sunday.

Throughout the afternoon, people could drop off food and toiletry donations in support of the Edmonton Food Bank.

Melany Allen, Good Deeds Day chair, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that approximately 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and toiletries were raised.

“One pound translates into about one meal for a person,” she said.

Good Deeds Day is an international event that the Jewish Federation of Edmonton participates in every year to help give back to the community.

This year, Allen said the community still wanted to help but in a COVID-19 friendly way.

“We thought the food bank would be an excellent opportunity,” Allen said.

Allen said planning began back in January where different Jewish groups in the city gathered and coordinated the way to give back.

“We are so proud of our community, the way it’s come together during COVID,” she added.

“It makes me feel great to be part of a community that values all the people in our city.”