A Red Deer man was caught driving nearly double the speed limit on Saturday night.

RCMP stopped a driver going 112 km/h on a 60 km/h zone in the area of 30 Avenue and 55 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver did not have a valid driver's licence or insurance, and as a result will have to appear in court.

"These extreme speeds show a wanton disregard for the safety of others, and we continue to work everyday [sic] to address it, through enforcement and education," Sgt. Mike Zufferli with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit said.