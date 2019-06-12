Driver going more than 50 km/h over speed limit charged: police
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 3:45PM MDT
A Red Deer man was caught driving nearly double the speed limit on Saturday night.
RCMP stopped a driver going 112 km/h on a 60 km/h zone in the area of 30 Avenue and 55 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Police said the driver did not have a valid driver's licence or insurance, and as a result will have to appear in court.
"These extreme speeds show a wanton disregard for the safety of others, and we continue to work everyday [sic] to address it, through enforcement and education," Sgt. Mike Zufferli with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit said.