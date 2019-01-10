

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A youth was taken to hospital after a head-on crash in west Edmonton Wednesday night.

Police said the youth was behind the wheel of an SUV with his parents as passengers. The SUV hit a shoulder rut, lost control and hit an oncoming Jeep on Winterburn Road, just north of Whitemud Drive, around 9 p.m.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were treated on scene and released. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not serious, EPS said Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe the driver’s inexperience led to the crash.

No charges will be laid.