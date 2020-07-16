EDMONTON -- The driver killed in a crash on the Walterdale Bridge Tuesday night has been identified by his family and friends as 33-year-old Cory Carifelle.

The Edmonton Police Service says the 33-year-old driver of the black Honda Accord was fleeing police when he collided with another vehicle on the one-way bridge and died.

His passenger, a 29-year-old man, and the 21-year-old driver of the second vehicle were taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the crash because EPS were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call ASIRT at 780-644-1483.