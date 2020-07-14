EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a serious collision on the Walterdale Bridge involving a pickup truck and a car Tuesday night.

Police are investigating reports that one vehicle was driving the wrong way on the one-way bridge.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that closed the bridge around 8 p.m. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton that it was a t-bone collision and confirmed witness reports that one of the vehicles was on fire.

According to EFRS, two people were taken to hospital. One was in critical condition and the second had non-life threatening injuries.

The closure also affected Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road according to Edmonton police.

The bridge was reopened overnight.