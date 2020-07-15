EDMONTON -- Police say they attempted to stop a car Tuesday evening in downtown Edmonton before its driver fled and crashed into another vehicle on Walterdale Bridge.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate because of the Edmonton Police Service involvement.

According to ASIRT, EPS officers noticed a different licence plate was displayed on a black Honda Accord than the plate registered to the vehicle. When they attempted to stop the driver near 101 Street and Jasper Avenue at 8 p.m., the driver fled. Officers were told by a supervisor to stop their pursuit.

EPS says a crash with another vehicle on Walterdale Bridge killed the Honda’s 33-year-old driver, and sent his passenger, a 29-year-old man, as well as the 21-year-old man driving the second vehicle, to hospital.

Both were expected to survive. The Honda’s passenger was still in hospital as of Wednesday, ASIRT said.

The police watchdog is asking anyone who was in the area at the time, witnessed the crash, or has video of it to call investigators at 780-644-1483.