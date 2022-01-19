Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, freezing rain risk returns tomorrow
Another sunny and cold day across the Edmonton region and most of the province.
Temperatures are in the -30s C and wind chills in the -40s in much of eastern and northern Alberta this morning.
Most of those spots will stay in the -20s C for highs this afternoon.
Edmonton and area should get to around -20 C by midday and into the mid teens this afternoon.
Temperatures really start to climb overnight. So, we're around -10 C by tomorrow morning and above zero by several degrees in the afteroon.
But...there's a problem.
As that warmer air moves in, it'll come in aloft before working it's way to the surface. That sets the stage for another round of freezing rain.
Areas around Grande Prairie will likely get some of that freezing rain and wet snow overnight/early Thursday morning.
Then, that precipitation slowly makes it's way southeast.
There's no guarantee that Edmonton will get hit with freezing rain. But, I think we'll probably have some in the area through the morning hours.
This isn't a repeat of Monday with heavy, steady rain and freezing rain. This should be a lot lighter and shorter-lived.
BUT...it might impact the morning commute.
By Thursday afternoon, the roads all turn slushy and there's just a slight risk of a scattered showers or rain/snow mix.
Cooler air drops in for one day Friday before retreating for the weekend.
Daytime highs should be several degrees above 0 C Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton.
BUT...again we might see some wet snow or freezing rain Friday night as the warm air slides in.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.
Noon: -20
5pm: -16
Tonight - Mainly clear. Light wind.
9pm: -18
Temperature rising overnight.
Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
60% chance of freezing rain in the morning.
30% chance of a shower or a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.
Morning: -10
Afternoon High: 3
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Temperature falling.
Morning: -3
Afternoon: -10
40% chance of wet snow or freezing rain in the evening/overnight.
Temperature rising overnight.
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 5
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 4
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
