EDMONTON -- No major changes to the weather pattern for the next few days.

Daytime highs in the Edmonton region will continue to be in the 5 to 8 degree range with morning lows in the -2 to -5 range.

The ONLY slight difference is that we might see a bit of cloud push through the area tonight as a weak disturbance ripples across the top of the Upper Trough.

So when does this warm weather end? It looks like we could dip back below zero for highs starting a week from today.

There's a risk of some snow late Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Behind that, temperatures will probably drop back closer to average by the end of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: