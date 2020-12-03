Advertisement
Warm and sunny, and it's staying that way: Edmonton forecast
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 7:15AM MST
EDMONTON -- No major changes to the weather pattern for the next few days.
Daytime highs in the Edmonton region will continue to be in the 5 to 8 degree range with morning lows in the -2 to -5 range.
The ONLY slight difference is that we might see a bit of cloud push through the area tonight as a weak disturbance ripples across the top of the Upper Trough.
So when does this warm weather end? It looks like we could dip back below zero for highs starting a week from today.
There's a risk of some snow late Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Behind that, temperatures will probably drop back closer to average by the end of next week.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Sunny with a few late-day clouds.
- High: 6
- Tonight - Cloudy periods.
- 9pm: 1
- Friday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny afternoon.
- Morning Low: -2
- Afternoon High: 7
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -2
- Afternoon High: 5
- Sunday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -3
- Afternoon High: 5
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -3
- Afternoon High: 7
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day snow.
- Morning Low: -2
- Afternoon High: 5