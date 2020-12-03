EDMONTON -- No major changes to the weather pattern for the next few days.

Daytime highs in the Edmonton region will continue to be in the 5 to 8 degree range with morning lows in the -2 to -5 range.

The ONLY slight difference is that we might see a bit of cloud push through the area tonight as a weak disturbance ripples across the top of the Upper Trough.

 

So when does this warm weather end?  It looks like we could dip back below zero for highs starting a week from today.

There's a risk of some snow late Tuesday and/or Wednesday.  Behind that, temperatures will probably drop back closer to average by the end of next week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Sunny with a few late-day clouds.
  • High:  6
  • Tonight - Cloudy periods.
  • 9pm:  1
  • Friday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  7
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  5 
  • Sunday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -3
  • Afternoon High:  5
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -3
  • Afternoon High:  7
  • Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of late-day snow.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  5