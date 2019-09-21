Edmonton celebrates Community League Day
People filling plates with food at a Community League. (Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues/Publicity Room)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:10AM MDT
Community Leagues across Edmonton are hosting family-friendly events Saturday, in an effort to connect neighbours and celebrate community.
This year’s theme is “Get to Know Your Neighbours” and a range of activities have been planned including karaoke, outdoor movie screenings, bubble soccer matches and firework displays.
A full map of listings and details can be found here.
Community League Day in Edmonton runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.