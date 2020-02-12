EDMONTON -- A local business owner is taking a unique approach to helping kids in need, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

David Bryenton’s love for comics began when he was overcoming his struggles to read as a child.

“Throughout my youth I was not the best reader, but it really does help lead one with a visual reading experience into fantastic stories that are done,” said Bryenton.

Bryenton’s now the owner of Warp One Comics.

He says while doing inventory, many toys and comics are taken off the shelves because the packaging is damaged, or simply because the store is overstocked.

On Wednesday, Bryenton and his staff gathered dozens of items still in good condition to gift to those staying at the Youth Empowerment and Support Services (YESS) on Valentine’s Day.

YESS provides immediate shelter, temporary housing, and support for people between the ages of 15 and 24.

“There will be something on their beds when they show up for Valentine’s Day that makes them feel appreciated, special,” said Bryenton.

“This actually helps create a safe environment for them, because it makes it feel like this is their home, which is should be, it should feel like that,” said Stacey Johnson from YESS.

While Johnson says the centre is appreciative of all the support it receives, she says this donation is especially impactful, because it comes at a time when donations are typically lighter.

“Holidays can be triggers for our kids, and not in a good way. So sometimes they have memories of times that weren’t as special as those a lot of us have, so this again creates a sense of normalcy for them,” said Johnson.

As for Bryenton, the YESS staff’s gratitude is an early Valentine’s Day gift for him.

“This is great, it’s the reaction that I wanted, and I hope Stacey can help a lot of kids with the product.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Joey Slattery