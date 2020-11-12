EDMONTON -- An Edmonton-based company has created a medical device it says will provide better protection for healthcare staff from infectious aerosols like COVID-19 while they intubate patients.

MACH32, announced the launch of its new Aerosol Containment Tent (ACT) Wednesday.

The ACT device uses negative pressure and a HEPA filter to contain 99.97 per cent of particles, a company release read. Those particles would otherwise escape into the immediate area.

Dr. Marc Curial came up with the idea for the ACT in the early days of the pandemic.

“Airway procedures are the most high-risk procedures for exposure to aerosolized COVID-19 particles,” Dr. Curial said in the news release. “The ACT needs to become the standard for care in hospitals now and after this pandemic for all aerosol-generating procedures.”

The Edmonton physician worked with MACH32 co-founder Chris Terriff and a team of engineers to develop the contraption.

“I’m proud of my dedicated team for rising to the COVID challenge and building this innovative solution,” said Dr. Curial.

MACH32 has partnered with Edmonton-based medical device distributor Andau Medical to pursue adoption in Canadian hospitals.

“Clinicians performing high risk aerosol generating procedures are better protected when procedures are performed under negative pressure,” said Sandi Wright, founder and CEO of Andau Medical. “PPE is not enough, and we need to think beyond face masks to keep our health systems functional and the risk to healthcare personnel and patients as low as possible.”

Dr. Curial says his new medical device means delaying or cancelling elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer necessary.