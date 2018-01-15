An Edmonton couple got married in Las Vegas steps away from the T-Mobile arena before the Oilers defeated the Golden Knights Saturday night.

Tricia and Kevin Sexsmith, with a group of friends in attendance, said their ‘I dos’ two hours before the game – decked out in Oilers gear. Tricia wore an Oilers away jersey dress and her now husband wore an orange Oilers jacket and tie.

“I asked for one with Connor McDavid’s number in white so I had my white wedding dress,” Tricia said.

Kevin told CTV News the wedding was “something very different, but it’s something memorable and special.

“Weather was spectacular and I couldn’t be happier with the wife I married,” he said.

The Sexsmiths have been dating for two years. Their first date was at a hockey game.

“Went to an Oilers game and the rest is history,” Kevin said.

The 3-2 overtime win for the Oilers, where thousands of loud Edmonton fans made it an unforgettable wedding night, was the icing of the cake.

“It was wonderful to see all the orange jerseys and the white jerseys and the blue. It was awesome,” Tricia said.

The bride hopes the magical evening serves as a good luck charm for their favourite team.

“We just hope that that started the good luck run for the Oilers and it's just winning from here.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg