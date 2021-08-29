EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Canadian Football League (CFL) team reported no new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row after grappling with an outbreak.

The Elks announced the news in a press release sent Sunday afternoon.

The number of players who tested positive was revised by the team to 13. One player, initially identified as positive, was reclassified as a false positive after three subsequent PCR test results came back negative.

“The Elks remain on track to complete their 10-day isolation period on Tuesday,” the team said in a statement. “Daily PCR testing will continue for all Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff through the remainder of the isolation period.”

The team is scheduled to resume in-person activities on Wednesday.

Edmonton’s next game is to take place on Labour Day when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.