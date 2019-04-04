

CTV Edmonton





Hozier, Blue Rodeo and Ani DiFranco are coming to Edmonton this summer as part of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

The festival will announce the full lineup for the weekend on May 29, but dropped a few names as a teaser on Thursday. Amanda Shire, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer and Hurray for the Riff Raff will also perform.

The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will run from Aug. 8 – 11 in Gallagher Park. Tickets will go on sale on June 1.