

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





As businesses across Edmonton grapple with the impending legalization of marijuana, privately owned golf courses in the city are starting to address the issue.

This week City Council decided to prohibit smoking on city-owned golf courses as part of the public places bylaw, however privately owned courses will have the option to decide whether they will allow it.

Out of nearly a dozen privately owned courses CTV Edmonton contacted in the area, only one, The Ranch Golf and Country Club had its mind made up. The rest were undecided on whether or not to allow cannabis consumption.

“We are just going to take the stance that we are not going to allow it on the property. The City of Edmonton has announced their rules, they aren’t going to allow it on their golf courses and we aren’t going to either,” Club General Manager Murray McCourt said.

He added that most golf courses will be closed the week before pot becomes legal, allowing many courses to spend the winter planning if they will or won’t allow cannabis consumption on their grounds.

Despite the anti-pot stance, McCourt added although they won’t allow it on their grounds, they won’t be interrogating every person that visits the club.

“We’re not going to allow it, we are not going to encourage it but we aren’t going to be out here hounding people and making sure they don’t have anything with them.”

One golfer on the green outlined her displeasure with marijuana use on the courses, especially if the decision was made quickly by clubs.

“It would show that they would be more inclined to get hordes of people to their course than to be responsible and show fiscal restraint,” said Sandy Mah.

Others had a much more relaxed view on the issue, admitting to lighting up long before marijuana was set to be legalized.

“I’ve smoked pot since I was in my teens, and I am 69 now so that’s not going to change now,” said Harvey Clendening, who admitted to smoking marijuana while playing some rounds.

“Good luck policing it.”

Marijuana is set to become legal across Canada on October 17.