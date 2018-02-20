RCMP in Edmonton have charged a local man, weeks after their investigation started over alleged online threats made against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) in Edmonton received information on the alleged threats posted on social media on February 5.

Investigators identified the social media account the threatening messages originated from, and eventually identified an address in Edmonton and the individual account holder. He was arrested without incident on February 15.

Robert Dale Kerr, 41, has been charged with one count of uttering threats. Police said he has been released from custody under conditions, including cannot be within 500 metres of any place the Prime Minister may be, he cannot leave Alberta and he cannot access any social media sites.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 22, 2018.