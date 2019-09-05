A 35-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested for allegedly exploiting a child in Texas online.

With the help of the Edmonton Police Service, ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) arrested Adam Warwick on Aug. 15.

Police acted on information shared by the Abilene Police Department in Texas. Investigators said the nine-year-old girl was being lured online, engaging in explicit conversations and sharing nude photographs.

“There are no borders on the internet, so it’s imperative that law enforcement agencies are able to share information on cases like this,” Cpl. Dave Knight with ALERT's ICE Unit said in a written release. “Once we received the information from Texas, we acted as quickly as we could to arrest the suspect and ensure the child’s safety.”

Adam Warwick has been charged with:

child luring

exposing a child to explicit material

making child pornography

distributing child pornography;

possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information about any child exploitation is encouraged to contact their local police or www.cybertip.ca.

