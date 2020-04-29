EDMONTON -- Residents in a west Edmonton neighbourhood are creating a life-size monopoly board on their sidewalk with chalk.

Four neighbours in Crestwood started working on the board Tuesday night, after seeing the idea on Facebook.

They got to work on the sidewalk in front of St. Paul Elementary, while maintaining a safe physical distance.

"We just knew there had been lots of fun chalk art and wanted to add to that," said resident Theresa Agnew.

The spaces on the board are complete with the traditional images, including Community Chest, Chance, and Reading Railroad.

"We hope to extend it all the way down and get the whole monopoly board on the sidewalk," said Agnew.

Agnew says the whole neighbourhood is welcome to join in the fun, from a safe distance of course.

Unfortunately people passing "GO" on the sidewalk do not get to collect $200.