EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a driver and vehicle involved in a crash with a motorcycle in southeast Edmonton Tuesday.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., a motorcycle collided with a gravel truck on 50Street and 41Avenue.

According to police, the motorcycle was northbound on 50 Street when a gravel dump truck turned left from 41 Avenue eastbound onto 50 Street northbound.

The motorcycle hit the rear of the truck and slid off the road, but the gravel truck continued north.

EMS transported the 31-year-old male driver of the motorcycle to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He's still in hospital.

“We are not sure the driver of the gravel dump truck is aware that a collision took place,” says Sgt. Travis Cruise with the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section. “We are looking to speak with any gravel dump truck drivers or witnesses that may have been in the area around 9:40 a.m. yesterday morning.”

Anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or collision can contact the EPS at 780 423 4567 or #377 from a mobile device.