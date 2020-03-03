EDMONTON -- Edmonton police closed part of Whitemud Drive Tuesday night while attempting to help a man threatening suicide.

Police arrived at the 122 Street overpass around 8:20 p.m. and closed the eastbound lanes of the Whitemud to traffic.

Patrol officers were able to convince the man to leave the bridge around 9:15 p.m., an officer confirmed.

No one was injured, and the man was taken into custody.

Alberta’s Mental Health Act allows police officers to “apprehend an apparently mentally disordered person” until they are examined by a physician.