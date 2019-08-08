Edmonton police are searching for a man who went missing in the city's southwest last Friday.

Tyrone Tynes, 33, was last seen leaving a home in the area of 110 Marlborough Place and 66 Avenue at approximately 2 a.m.

Tynes, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, did not have money, his ID, a cell phone or a vehicle when he went missing.

He was wearing a grey shirt, grey or blue sweat pants and Nike shoes.

His disappearance is considered out of character, police said.

Anyone with information about Tynes' disappearance is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.