EDMONTON -- City police are asking the public for information or video related to a drive-by shooting in north Edmonton.

Police say on Friday, Sept. 4, officers responded to a shooting near 140 Avenue and 121 Street at 9:50 p.m.

Police say a white Hyundai Sonata was parked in a residential area near Carlisle Park with three men inside. A black or dark coloured SUV drove by the Sonata and fired multiple shots, hitting one of the men inside.

The SUV reportedly was driven west on 140 Avenue and north on 122 Street.

A 23-year-old man remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are seeking those in the area with dash cam or home security cameras to check their footage and ask anyone with information or video of the SUV and its occupants to contact them.