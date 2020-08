EDMONTON -- Edmonton was hit with a summer storm on Monday evening.

Many areas saw torrential rain. EPCOR reported that the underpasses at 170 and 178 Street on the Whitemud had been flooded.

Please avoid the Whitemud Drive underpasses near 170 and 178 Streets due to flooding. Find an alternate route and never enter an underpass that is flooded. #yeg #yegwx — EPCOR (@EPCOR) August 4, 2020

Users took to social media to share photos and videos of the storm.

The wind and rain in Riverbend are epic. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/EIM7zrDkY1 — Amanda Ash (@AmandaAsh) August 4, 2020