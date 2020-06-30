EDMONTON -- Property owners in Edmonton who are struggling with their bills as the COVID-19 pandemic continues will have some extra time to pay their 2020 property taxes.

Property taxes in Edmonton are due Tuesday but the city isn't charging fees for late payments until Aug. 31, 2020.

The city also has an option to set up a monthly payment plan.

The decision to extend the deadline was announced in March.

“We understand some property owners have been financially affected by the pandemic and this is why we are offering some flexibility with the payment deadline,” Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said in a release when the notices were mailed out. “But I ask all property owners who can pay their taxes on time to please do so, to support essential municipal services such as police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit.”

The city says it will collect just under $2.2 billion in property taxes this year.

Payments can be made at banks, with online or phone banking or through the mail. In-person payments at the Edmonton Service Centre downtown are not available due to the pandemic.