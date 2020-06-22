Advertisement
Edmonton's river valley funicular closed again
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 9:15PM MDT
Edmonton's funicular was closed on June 22, 2020. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A week after it reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonton’s funicular is closed again.
A sign has been posted reading “closed for maintenance” and there is yellow caution tape blocking the door.
There are also two cracked panes of glass.
It's not clear how long the funicular will be closed.