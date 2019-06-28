Two soldiers from CFB Edmonton are preparing to head to Holland to take part in the historic Nijmegen International Four-Days Marches.

The four day march started 103 years ago as a fitness exercise for the Dutch infantry.

More than 50,000 soldiers and civilians from more than 50 countries take part every year.

They will walk 160 kilometres, carrying a minimum of 10 kilograms, through the city of Nijmegen.

"Whatever kind of pain I encounter on this march, I'm just going to push through it,” said Austin Andrew, Canadian Soldier at CFB Edmonton.

Canada has sent soldiers to participate since 1952. Participants are selected through a vote.

"It was a really good feeling to kind of get voted in by your peers. So that felt really good,” said Chris Nightinggale, Canadian Soldier at CFB Edmonton.

Nightinggale who is retiring this year, has wanted to go since joining the military more than two decades ago.

“This will essentially be the last thing I'll do as a soldier. It'll be the gold star on my military career,” he said.

The march will also be special for Andrew as his grandmother took part in 1990.

"I'm going to think about my Grandma back home. I want to make her proud,” Andrew said.

The Nijmegen March runs from July 16 to 19.

With files from Dan Grummett…