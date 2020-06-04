EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will allow its local state of emergency to expire Friday after being in place since March 20.

In announcing the decision, the city noted Edmonton's low number of active cases and hospitalizations as well as its ability to manage the pandemic without the emergency powers.

“The SOLE not being renewed today is a direct result of the good work Edmontonians have done to limit the spread of the virus,” said Adam Laughlin, interim city manager. “That work needs to continue as we proceed through relaunch.”

Laughlin noted the end of the state of emergency does not mean the city will return to pre-pandemic levels of operations. He also noted the change does not mean Edmontonians can stop following public health orders and guidelines.

The Edmonton Expo Centre will remain open as a centre for the city's homeless population to physically distance and receive medical care

The city also announced the final five of its shared street locations will open this week. The shared streets are designed to give additional space to practice safe physical distancing as they move around their neighborhoods.

It also announced that Alberta Health Services has supplied over 50,000 masks to that Edmonton Transit Service will distribute. More details are expected in the coming days.