

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





EPS has arrested and charged a male youth allegedly involved in sexually exploiting a girl under the age of 18 for profit.

On Wednesday, April 17 an underage male was taken into custody following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a girl under the age of 18.

He has since been charged with:

Procuring a person under 18

Trafficking of a person under 18 and

Obtaining material benefit from the sexual service of a person under 18.

In late March, police received a tip that an underage girl may be involved in the sex trade and was in need of intervention.

On Thursday, April 5 police found the young female on the city’s south side that had reportedly been held against her will for over a week and forced into the local sex trade.

The girl was reportedly confined and sexually trafficked by another underage male who she met at a local mall. Police say the two allegedly spent time together for a month and the male showered her with expensive gifts until he held her against her will, and began trafficking her for sex.

For her safety, she was apprehended under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act and has since been given help and support through Alberta Children’s Services.