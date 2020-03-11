EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man won $100,000 when Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored four goals against the Nashville Predators last week.

Paul Rogers, 68, is the recipient of Save-On-Foods' big payout. If Draisaitl had scored a fifth goal, Rogers would have won $1 million.

Rogers, who recently retired, and his wife Pam plan to use part of their winnings to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in Barbados, where they got married, next year.

He claimed his prize Wednesday afternoon.