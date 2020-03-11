Edmontonian wins $100K after Draisaitl's 4-goal game
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:17PM MDT
Paul Rogers receives a cheque for $100,000 from Oilers mascot Hunter.
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man won $100,000 when Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored four goals against the Nashville Predators last week.
Paul Rogers, 68, is the recipient of Save-On-Foods' big payout. If Draisaitl had scored a fifth goal, Rogers would have won $1 million.
Rogers, who recently retired, and his wife Pam plan to use part of their winnings to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in Barbados, where they got married, next year.
He claimed his prize Wednesday afternoon.
