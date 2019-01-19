

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton march was scheduled Saturday afternoon in solidarity with other women’s marches organized throughout Canada and the U.S.

On the day following the 2017 U.S. inauguration, millions of citizens worldwide rallied in support of human rights and freedoms.

Last year, Edmonton’s event focused on standing by the voice of migrant workers.

March On Edmonton Collective said it’s 2019 event at Winston Churchill Square was to demonstrate supporters would “remain vigilant here in our country to ensure that the hard-fought gains that have been achieved are not reversed or diluted.”

Its tagline was: “We can’t stop. We won’t stop. We will not go back.”

The event was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and feature several speeches by women, disability, labour and gender diversity advocates, including: Bean Gill, Salima Versi, Tracy Folorunsho-Barry, Chevi Rabbitt, Catherine Lelis and Peggy Morton.