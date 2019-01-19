Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmontonians to walk in solidarity with women's marches in Canada, U.S.
Dozens of Edmontonians turned out to Winston Churchill Square Saturday to march in solidarity with other women's marches being held across Canada and the U.S.
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 12:44PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 1:13PM MST
An Edmonton march was scheduled Saturday afternoon in solidarity with other women’s marches organized throughout Canada and the U.S.
On the day following the 2017 U.S. inauguration, millions of citizens worldwide rallied in support of human rights and freedoms.
Last year, Edmonton’s event focused on standing by the voice of migrant workers.
March On Edmonton Collective said it’s 2019 event at Winston Churchill Square was to demonstrate supporters would “remain vigilant here in our country to ensure that the hard-fought gains that have been achieved are not reversed or diluted.”
Its tagline was: “We can’t stop. We won’t stop. We will not go back.”
The event was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and feature several speeches by women, disability, labour and gender diversity advocates, including: Bean Gill, Salima Versi, Tracy Folorunsho-Barry, Chevi Rabbitt, Catherine Lelis and Peggy Morton.