EDMONTON -- A group that spreads holiday cheer to seniors during the Christmas season is changing its approach this year.

Elf Anonymous is a volunteer group that ordinarily visits people in seniors homes and assisted living facilities who don't have loved ones to celebrate with.

Due to the pandemic, this year the group is collecting heartfelt letters and cards, as well as a $15 donation, to benefit dozens of seniors.

A small team will then deliver the cards and gifts to partner retirement residences.

"A lot of them have been seeing increased numbers of COVID during the pandemic, so visitation is very limited right now. So, even those who do have family in the city, may not be seeing relatives over the holiday season," said Jillanne Bowler-Veltman, a founder of Elf Anonymous.

She says the group has found enough volunteers but is looking for more seniors homes to partner with.

