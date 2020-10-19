Advertisement
Employee at south Edmonton Superstore tests positive for COVID-19
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 8:43AM MDT
An employee at the Superstore at 4821 Calgary Trail NW has tested positive for COVID-19. Their last day of work was Oct. 7 (file photo).
EDMONTON -- An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on Calgary Trail has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 18.
The employee's last day of work at the store at 4821 Calgary Trail NW was Oct. 7.
In its last update before the weekend, Alberta reported 332 cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 16.