Edmonton police have requested the public’s assistance to locate a man with a significant risk to commit a violent offence.

Wilfred Morris Souvie, 30, is wanted for two counts of breach of probation and mischief under $5,000.

He’s described at 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall, 74 kilograms (165 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.

EPS said Souvie has been known to carry weapons.

He should not be approached if seen, police said. Anyone with information about Souvie’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.